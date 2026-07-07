India vs England 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG today, TV channel, probable XIs and more

India will play England in the third T20I at Nottingham's Trent Bridge today, with an eye to level the five-match series.

The Men in Blue are yet to win a match under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy ever since the Mumbai cricketer took over as the India T20I skipper in June. India suffered a shock 0-2 series loss against Ireland in late June, just before the T20I series against England got underway on 1 July.

The first T20I between England and India was washed out due to rain in Chester-Le-Street, whereas in the second T20I in Manchester, the Men in Blue failed to defend their total of 190/7.

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his much-awaited senior India debut in that match, but managed to score just 14 runs from 10 balls, hitting two sixes during his knock. Abhishek Sharma (43), Ishan Kishan (49) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (37) all got off to starts, but none were able to convert those into 50-plus scores.

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In England's reply, Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the first over with the dismissals of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, but the hosts scripted a fightback courtesy a 23-ball 50-run stand between Harry Brook (39) and Jacob Bethell (76*). Brook then went on to forge a 67-run stand with Tom Banton for the fourth wicket, which eventually set the platform for England's four-wicket win.

With the ball for England, pacer Jofra Archer will once again be crucial. Archer was rested for the first T20I against India, but returned to action for the second T20I, when Sooryavanshi hit Archer for a first-ball six. Archer ended the second T20I with figures of 1/40 from four overs, taking the wicket of Harshit Rana.

India vs England head-to-head in T20Is India and England have played 32 T20I matches, with India winning 18 and England 13. One match has ended in a no-result.

India vs England 3rd T20I live streaming details Fans in India can watch the third India vs England T20I live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

The match will start at 10 pm (5.30 pm local time), with the toss at 9.30 pm (5 pm local time).

India vs England 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England have already named their playing XI for the third T20I and are going with an unchanged side from the second match.