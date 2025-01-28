Suryakumar Yadav-led India will aim to take an unassailable lead in the series when they face England for the 3rd T20I at Rajkot today. The Men in Blue narrowly won the last encounter thanks to a heroic effort from young Tilak Varma and a victory and would be hoping to continue their victory run in the latest clash.

India Vs England Squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Will Mohammed Shami play? Any other changes in playing XI? Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was selected in the Indian team for the white ball series against England after a gap of over a year but the pacer is yet to play a single match in the series. According to latest reports, Mohammed Shami is fit and the Indian team management is trying to keep the pacer safe from injuries. The veteran bowler is likely to make a comeback in the Indian XI during the ODI leg of the tournament.

The Indian team management would likely not want to make too many changes to the winning side with the only exceptions being the return of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, in case they are back to fitness.

India Vs England 3rd T20I Venue:

India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The stadium is known to be help the batters with its hard and flat surface offering little for the bowlers to play with.

In the 5 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 3 encounters while the team bowling first has won 2 games. All 5 games at this venue have garnered scores of over 150 and the average 1st inings score is 189.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and England? Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar, which will live-stream the India vs England 3rd T20 match from 7:00 PM onwards.