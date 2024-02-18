India vs England 3rd Test: BCCI confirms R Ashwin's return on Day 4

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to rejoin on Day 4 in the ongoing India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot, BCCI has confirmed on 18 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 16 February, Ashwin had withdrawn from the match due to a medical emergency in his family. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla revealed later on that it was Ashwin’s mother who was unwell. "Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother," Shukla posted on X (formerly Twitter).

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4 On 18 February, in a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency. Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match."

“The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field." the statement added.

On 16 February, Ashwin added another gem to his illuminating crown as he became the second Indian to complete 500 wickets in Tests. Ashwin achieved the feat during a match against England, the off-spinner was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

The spin maestro became the second Indian, after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. He is the ninth bowler in Test history to reach 500 wickets and Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Nathan Lyon are the only spinners who have taken more wickets than him in Test history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

