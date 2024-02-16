After scoring 326/5 on Day 1 in the ongoing third test at Rajkot against England, India managed to put 445 runs on the scoreboard in their first innings on DAY 2 on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India added 116 runs on Day 2 and lost all the wickets in the 130.5 overs, with both skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) scoring individual centuries, and debutant Sarfaraz Khan contributing 62 important runs. Also, Dhruv Jurel (46), Ravichandran Ashwin (37), and Jasprit Bumrah (26) scored some important runs.

England, Mark Wood picked four wickets, Rehan Ahmed took 2, while James Anderson, Tom Hartley, and Joe Root clinched one wicket.

Trailing by 445 runs, England started strong and scored 207/2 in 35 overs at Stumps on DAY 2, as Ben Duckett hit his third Test century.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root are currently on the crease and will begin DAY 3 for England, as they are trailing by 238 runs.

Ben Duckett's century: England's Ben Duckett scored their third Test century (133*) in 88 balls and became the third fastest overseas player to score a century in India in the Test. This is the fastest Test century for England against India surpassing Graham Gooch's 95-ball 100 at Lord's in 1990.

Ashwin's 500th wicket: India's Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley (15) on the first delivery of the 14th over after delivering a full-length ball and it was caught by Rajat Patidar.

With this Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 500th Test wicket. He achieved this feat in 86 tests and 184 innings. Ashwin has become the second fastest bowler in tests to take 500 wickets in tests and is behind Sri Lanka's former spinner M Muralitharan, who achieved this feat in 87 matches and 144 innings.

Ashwin also beat India's former spinner Anil Kumble who achieved this feat in 105 test matches and 186 innings.

