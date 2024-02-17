India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets retired hurt after century; India lead by 322 runs
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Indian batters have scored 196/2 at Stumps. Shubman Gill (62*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*) will begin the Day 4 play for India.
After India scored 445 runs on Day 2 and England managed to score 207/2, the guests added 112 runs on Day 3 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on 17 February, before losing all of their wickets at 319 in the first innings.
