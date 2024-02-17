After India scored 445 runs on Day 2 and England managed to score 207/2, the guests added 112 runs on Day 3 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on 17 February, before losing all of their wickets at 319 in the first innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For England, Ben Duckett (153) scored the most runs, while Ben Stokes (41) played an important knock.

The Day 3 belonged to Indian bowlers, with Mohammed Siraj picking up four wickets, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second innings, India started explosively, but skipper Rohit Sharma (19) was stopped by Joe Root in the 12th over via an LBW.

Following this, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill showed some mettle. They built a superb partnership, accumulating 155 runs off 195 deliveries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal even scored his third Test century in 122 balls. This is also his second century in this ongoing series. Looking at some stats, Jaiswal has now 3 centuries in 7 test matches.

Apart from this, Shubman Gill also made a half-century and is unbeaten. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) had to go back to the pavilion, as he retired hurt due to back spasms after the left-handed batter had issues with his back. The team physio came out to the middle to check on him a couple of times before Jaiswal decided to retire hurt.

For England, Joe Root and Tom Hartley clinched one wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian batters have scored 196/2 at Stumps and now have a lead of 322 runs. Shubman Gill (62*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*) will begin the Day 4 play for India.

Earlier on Friday, India's Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley (15) on the first delivery of the 14th over after delivering a full-length ball and it was caught by Rajat Patidar.

But, due to some family emergency, he had to be put out from the ongoing Test. The BCCI informed that R Ashwin had opted out of the ongoing Test due to some personal reasons. Without citing the reason, BCCI urged the media and fans not to disturb India's top spinner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

