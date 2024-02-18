India vs England 3rd Test: 'I don't want to talk too much about him,' Rohit Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton
India vs England 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma chose to skip talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings and said he just want him to continue his game
India vs England 3rd Test: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja destroyed England to secure a historic win for India in the 3rd Test match at Rajkot. Yashasvi Jaiswal's back-to-back second double century brought the stadium to its feet and everybody was proud of the youngster. But, in a post-match interaction, Rohit Sharma chose to skip talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings and said he just wanted him to continue his game.