India vs England 3rd Test: 'I don't want to talk too much about him,' Rohit Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton

 Devesh Kumar

India vs England 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma chose to skip talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings and said he just want him to continue his game

India vs England 3rd Test: India's Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the match (REUTERS)Premium
India vs England 3rd Test: India's Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the match (REUTERS)

India vs England 3rd Test: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja destroyed England to secure a historic win for India in the 3rd Test match at Rajkot. Yashasvi Jaiswal's back-to-back second double century brought the stadium to its feet and everybody was proud of the youngster. But, in a post-match interaction, Rohit Sharma chose to skip talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings and said he just wanted him to continue his game.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights

"I have spoken a lot about him, in Vizag as well, people outside the changeroom have spoken as well. I don't want to talk too much about him, he has started his career on a high, I want him to continue doing so, yeah looks a good player," the elated Rohit Sharma said after India's historic win.

India's 434-run victory against England is the team's largest victory by margin of runs. On Day 4, Rohit Sharma declared the innings on 430/4 and invited the England cricket team to chase a target of 557 runs. Under pressure, the England cricket team collapsed like a pack of cards and the Indian team walked away with a significant victory.

“When you are playing Test cricket, it is not played over 2-3 days. We do understand the importance of playing over 5 days. They played well and put us under pressure. We have got class in our bowling, the message was to stay calm and I'm really proud of how we came back the next day. When those things happen, it's a delight," Rohit Sharma said.

“Lots of turning points was a good toss to win, we know how important in India it is to win the toss, the way we came back and bowled after that onslaught. The bowlers showed a lot of character, not to forget we did not have our most experienced bowler as well. With the bat we knew the job was half-done, those two youngsters got us the lead we wanted and Jadeja with the ball in the 2nd innings was superb," the Indian skipper added.

Rohit Sharma on Sarfaraz Khan

While speaking on the debutant Sarfaraz Khan, the Indian skipper said that the batter brings quality to the team and has the right experience to score in such conditions. Rohit Sharma added that the team had decided to calculate the things they can control and just go with the flow.

“For this game, we thought he had so much experience and got a lot of runs as well, we wanted that left-right combo, Sarfaraz with the quality he has got, we wanted him to have time. It's not a long-term view, we go with the flow and what we feel on that particular day, looking at the opposition, the bowling attack. We calculate everything and then go with the flow," Rohit Sharma said. 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 18 Feb 2024, 05:47 PM IST
