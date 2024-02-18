India vs England 3rd Test: Bazball flops spectacularly as IND beat ENG with highest-ever victory margin of 434 runs
India vs England 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's back-to-back double century and Ravindra Jadeja's fifer helped India to bring the game home
India vs England 3rd Test: The Indian cricket team created history on Sunday as it secured its largest victory in Test cricket. India defeated England by a whopping 434 runs to take a strong lead against the hosts at Rajkot. Skipper Rohit Sharma (131 & 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) slammed beautiful centuries to lay strong foundations for India's innings, while young Yashasvi Jaiswal's terrific double century placed India in a strong position.