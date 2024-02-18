India vs England 3rd Test: The Indian cricket team created history on Sunday as it secured its largest victory in Test cricket. India defeated England by a whopping 434 runs to take a strong lead against the hosts at Rajkot. Skipper Rohit Sharma (131 & 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) slammed beautiful centuries to lay strong foundations for India's innings, while young Yashasvi Jaiswal's terrific double century placed India in a strong position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4 India's previous best performance in Test cricket came in 2021 when they triumphed against New Zealand by 372 runs. The big victory against England propelled India to the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is now just below New Zealand with 59.52 points on the WTC table.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed his place among legends like Virat Kohli with back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja stole the show in bowling as the all-rounder spinner clinched 5 wickets to decimate the second innings of England batters. This is the second time Ravindra Jadeja has clinched a fifer and scored a century after his spectacular performance at Mohali in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan ensured he played his role well as he slammed half-centuries in both innings and provided momentum to India's batting.

England's 2nd biggest Test defeat This is England's second biggest Test defeat by 434 runs, which came after 48 years. In 1976, the England cricket team lost a Test match against West Indies by 425 runs, but their biggest defeat still remains against Australia, which defeated England by 562 runs in 1934.

The 1934 victory of Australia was a payback to England's cricket team for the 675 defeat in 1928. The England vs Australia 1928 clash which happened at Brisbane still fills England with pride as it remains the largest victory in the history of Test cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

