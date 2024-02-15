India vs England 3rd Test Match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
India and England will face off in the third Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on February 15. Both teams have won one match each in the five-match Test series.
India will take on England on February 15 in the third Test match to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. England and India have already won one match each - 1st Test and 2nd Test respectively, out of a five-match Test series.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message