India will take on England on February 15 in the third Test match to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. England and India have already won one match each - 1st Test and 2nd Test respectively, out of a five-match Test series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both teams will look forward to clinching another win to put pressure on the other in the last two matches of the series.

In a boost for Team India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who hails from Rajkot, is making a comeback to the team after remaining out of the second Test match due to injuries. While speaking with the media on February 14, he made a big prediction about spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ravichandran Ashwin will take his 500th wicket in Rajkot, nothing to worry about. I'm very happy for him. It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown," Ravindra Jadeja said.

Indian squad for 3rd Test Match: Probable playing XI Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel/KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England squad for 3rd Test Match: Probable playing XI Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England 3rd Test Match: Pitch Report The wicket is expected to be batting-friendly at the start but should offer turn with time. The pitch should break as well. The two international matches played at this venue have been high-scoring encounters. Apart from batters, the spinners are also likely to get plenty of help from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit.

India vs England 3rd Test Match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Rajkot are set to be sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain and thunderstorms during the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 18 degrees Celsius, and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-north-east direction in the next 24 hours.

The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 33 km/h during the day and 28 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is no probability of cloud cover during the next 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England 3rd Test Match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The Test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!