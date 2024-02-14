India vs England 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja makes big prediction for Ravichandran Ashwin, says ‘it is destiny that…’
India vs England 3rd Test: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback to the team after remaining out of the second Test match due to injuries
India vs England 3rd Test: The Indian cricket team is all set to take on England in the third Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot from Thursday. In a boost for Team India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback to the team after remaining out of the second Test match due to injuries. While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Jadeja addressed various questions about his game and also made a big prediction about spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.