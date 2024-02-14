India vs England 3rd Test: The Indian cricket team is all set to take on England in the third Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot from Thursday. In a boost for Team India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback to the team after remaining out of the second Test match due to injuries. While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Jadeja addressed various questions about his game and also made a big prediction about spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ravichandran Ashwin will take his 500th wicket in Rajkot, nothing to worry about. I'm very happy for him. It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown," Ravindra Jadeja said ahead of the third Test match in Rajkot.

Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the second Test match after a hamstring injury, which takes considerable time to heal. Notably, he is among the best fielders for Team India the batters generally avoid running between the wickets, when the ball is going towards Jadeja. When asked about his injuries, Ravindra Jadeja assured the reporters that he would give his 100%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Nothing has changed. We have the same excitement and play with the same pride. The idea is to give my 100 percent but protect my body. Try not to dive unless absolutely necessary," Ravindra Jadeja said.

‘May get injured again’ While speaking on his fielding positions, Ravindra Jadeja said that he is placed at the hotspots and the ball naturally comes towards him. He didn't rule out the possibility of more injuries and said his focus is on delivering his best performance.

"It happens (the feeling of frustration creeping in) due to repeated injuries. But these days, there is so much cricket that's happening. That also plays on the mind. As far as my fielding is concerned, I cannot hide and field. I am always in the hotspot irrespective of the format. So that could also be a reason that the ball comes to me too often. The team expects me to grab a good catch, and affect a run out. I can work a little more smartly on my body and if I can do that I don't think there'll be any problems as such. Then again, there's no guarantee. I can go out tomorrow and get injured again. You never know," added Jadeja. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!