India vs England 3rd Test: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has a brilliant presence of mind on the field and is known for his smart placement of fielders to get the required outcome. But, to apply his magic on the field, Rohit Sharma requires authority over his players to get things done and something similar was visible on Day 3. A threat of over-rate penalties was looming over the Indian team when Rohit Sharma switched to his Mumbaikar tone to order the fielders to pass the ball faster.

“Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar, ham log 3 over peeche hain. Ye jaldi all out ho gaye na toh ham log ka vo lagega (Get the ball quickly; we are three overs behind. If these guys get all out now, we will be struck with over-rate penalties)," the Indian skipper can be heard saying in the stump mic.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma was not specific about his instructions as he never mentioned penalties or fines but just said “ham log ka vo lagega." This proves the point Virat Kohli once made in one of his interviews when he spoke about how Rohit Sharma is never specific with his commands. “He will say something, but it's your job to figure out what he actually meant," Virat Kohli said.

Rohit Sharma was specifically alluding to the deduction of points in the ICC World Test Championship table. The ICC had implemented a system of deducting points, along with imposing fines, thereby emphasizing the significance of ensuring a commendable over rate.

India vs England: Day 3

Team India looked in complete control on Day 3 as Mohammed Siraj delivered a lightning spell to restrict English batters to 319 runs. Mohammed Siraj kept clinching wickets from one end while spinner Kuldeep Yadav kept the batters under a tight leash. India's centurion all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also bowled well and clinched two wickets.

The magic was displayed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed his third century at Rajkot. The young batter displayed courage against the dangerous England bowlers and slammed back-to-back boundaries to score a 100 in just 122 balls.

India was at 196/2 at stumps and is in a comfortable 322-run lead against England.

