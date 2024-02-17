India vs England 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams third Test century, fans shower praises, ‘Bazballed the bazball team’
India vs England, 3rd Test: This is Yashasvi Jaiswal's second big knock against England as the youngster scored a beautiful double century during the second Test match at Visakhapatnam
India vs England, 3rd Test: Team India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played another impressive knock on Saturday and slammed his third Test century off just 122 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal targeted England's pacer James Anderson, who was troubling him during the Vizag Test, and slammed back-to-back boundaries against the experienced pacer. This is Jaiswal's second big knock against England as the youngster scored a beautiful double century during the second Test match at Visakhapatnam.
Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag congratulated Yashasvi Jaiswal on back-to-back centuries and said the young batter treated the spinners the way, they should be treated. “Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De dana dan," the legendary cricketer said.
England skipper Ben Stokes couldn't help himself from appreciating the beautiful innings of Yashasvi Jaiswal and shook hands with the young batter while he was leaving the ground. The picture of the interaction is doing rounds on social media with fans calling it a huge moment for Indian cricket and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India is leading by 322 runs on Day 3 and has lost 2 wickets at the score of 196. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a wonderful century in the first innings was dismissed on 19, while Rajat Patidar couldn't open his account before Tom Hartly sent him back to the pavilion. Shubman Gill (65*) is playing on the crease with Kuldeep Yadav (3*).
