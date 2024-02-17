India vs England, 3rd Test: Team India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played another impressive knock on Saturday and slammed his third Test century off just 122 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal targeted England's pacer James Anderson, who was troubling him during the Vizag Test, and slammed back-to-back boundaries against the experienced pacer. This is Jaiswal's second big knock against England as the youngster scored a beautiful double century during the second Test match at Visakhapatnam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3 Opening India's second innings on Saturday, Yashasvi Jaiswal began on a cautious note with skipper Rohit Sharma. James Anderson was leaving no room for the batter and at one point, the pacer seemed in complete control. But, as Rohit Sharma was dismissed before the Tea break, Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to change the pace of his game and began a dangerous but controlled innings.

Close to his half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking in T20 mode now as he slammed boundaries like a limited-over game. Pacer James Anderson and spinner Tom Hartley will take some time to get over this inning as the young batter displayed absolute class to finish his century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Bazballed the bazball team…’: Social media shower praises on Jaiswal After the stunning century, Yashasvi Jaiswal was retired hurt at 104,* but his innings were enough to place India in a comfortable position on Day 3 against England. The fans on social media praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's courageous innings and even took a jibe at England's bazball game.

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag congratulated Yashasvi Jaiswal on back-to-back centuries and said the young batter treated the spinners the way, they should be treated. “Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De dana dan," the legendary cricketer said.

England skipper Ben Stokes couldn't help himself from appreciating the beautiful innings of Yashasvi Jaiswal and shook hands with the young batter while he was leaving the ground. The picture of the interaction is doing rounds on social media with fans calling it a huge moment for Indian cricket and Yashasvi Jaiswal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is leading by 322 runs on Day 3 and has lost 2 wickets at the score of 196. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a wonderful century in the first innings was dismissed on 19, while Rajat Patidar couldn't open his account before Tom Hartly sent him back to the pavilion. Shubman Gill (65*) is playing on the crease with Kuldeep Yadav (3*).

