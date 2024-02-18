India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal's second double century places him among legends, second to Virat Kohli
India vs England 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's second double century has placed India in a strong position against England as the hosts now lead by more than 500 runs
India vs England 3rd Test: Indian cricket has been a game of stars. Whether it was Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli- all these stars underwent a strenuous journey to the top of the cricket world and ruled it at different points of time and space. While we can argue that Virat Kohli's era is not over yet, humankind is a selfish species, always looking at the future, and on Sunday we found another star who might rule the world of cricket in this era- Yashasvi Jaiswal.