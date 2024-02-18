India vs England 3rd Test: Indian cricket has been a game of stars. Whether it was Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli- all these stars underwent a strenuous journey to the top of the cricket world and ruled it at different points of time and space. While we can argue that Virat Kohli's era is not over yet, humankind is a selfish species, always looking at the future, and on Sunday we found another star who might rule the world of cricket in this era- Yashasvi Jaiswal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 22-year-old is the true of picture of India's rich street talent and how cricket runs in the veins of every Indian. Yashasvi Jaiswal's second consecutive double century against England is nothing less than magical, like Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes against Stuart Broad, MS Dhoni's world cup winning six, or Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup 2022 innings against Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The double century at Rajkot doesn't only make him the second Indian cricketer to slam consecutive double centuries after Virat Kohli but also only the third Indian cricketer to slam 200 twice in the same Test series. In the early days of India's cricket, Vinoo Mankad did something similar against New Zealand, although his double centuries were not back-to-back events.

India leading by more than 500 runs Yashasvi Jaiswal's second double century has placed India in a strong position against England as the hosts now lead by more than 500 runs.

The double century was extraordinary for more than one reason as displayed the grit of the young Indian opener who stepped out to bat on Day 4, despite facing serious trouble due to back injuries. Not just this, he continued his attacking play and slammed back-to-back sixes against one of the most dangerous bowling line-ups in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, as a team, is looking exceptional in the Rajkot Test as earlier skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries. Young Sarfaraz Khan is having a dream debut and Shubman Gill is looking back with his zeal, although he missed out on a century due to an unfortunate run-out.

Mohammed Siraj is leading the pace attack and Kuldeep Yadav is looking unplayable at the flat pitch of Rajkot.

