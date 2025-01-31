India vs England 4th T20 prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs ENG cricket match in Pune?

The 4th T20 cricket match of the 5-match series between India and England will take place on January 31 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India lead the series 2-1.

The MCA Stadium is generally a batting-friendly surface, but it offers something for both batters and bowlers. It is typically a hard and dry surface, which tends to favour stroke play.

India have played 4 T20I cricket matches here so far and won 2, with both losses coming against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue played a T20 match against England in 2012. Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Match for his batting and bowling performances. India won the match by 5 wickets.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head records India have played 27 T20 matches against England so far. The records are slightly in favour of the Men in Blue. India have won 15 times while England have won 12.

These two teams had their last encounter on January 28. England set a target of 171 in 20 overs. India were bundled out for 145 and lost the match by 26 runs. Hardik Pandya was India's highest scorer with 40 off 35 balls. Despite India's loss, Varun Chakaravarthy was named the Player of the Match for his fifer.

IND vs ENG 4th T20: How to watch Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar which will live-stream the India vs England 4th T20 match from Pune.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil. The match starts at 7 PM.

IND vs ENG 4th T20 Prediction As per CricTracker, the team batting first will win the match. OneCricket predicts the team batting first will have an advantage. We believe India will seal the series 3-1 in Pune.