Having lost the third T20I in Rajkot, the Indian team will aim to bounce back and seal the series against England in the fourth game on Friday (January 31) in Pune. Earlier, India had won the first two games in Kolkata and Chennai. The fifth and final T20I will be played iN Mumbai on February 2.

With a 2-0 lead, India started strong favourites in Rajkot with Varun Chakravarthy's 5/24 triggering a middle-order collapse for England. However, Liam Livingstone's 43 off 24 balls lifted the visitors to 171. In reply, India managed 145/9.

Unlike the previous three venues, where spinners got most of purchase, the wicket in Pune has traditionally helped the fast bowlers. India have played just a single pacer in the first three games and it will be interesting to see if they change their tactics in the fourth encounter.

While Arshdeep Singh played in the first two matches, Mohammed Shami replaced the left-arm seamer in the third. Considering the Pune strip helping the fast bowlers, India might drop a spinner and play both Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh, who was ruled out of the second and third T20Is due to a back strain, is fit and available for the Pune game, confirmed India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. England are likely to go with an unchanged playing XI.

India vs England 4th T20I match details The India vs England 4th T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (January 31). The India vs England 4th T20I will start at 7 PM IST.

India vs England 4th T20I predicted XIs India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Washington Sundar/Dhruv Jurel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England 4th T20I live streaming details Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs England T20I series. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on Disney-plus Hotstar.