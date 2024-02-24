 India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes charges towards umpire with anger before Tea break. Here's why | Mint
India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes charges towards umpire with anger before Tea break. Here's why
India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes charges towards umpire with anger before Tea break. Here's why

 Devesh Kumar

India vs England 4th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes looked emotionally intense on the field on Day 2

India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes having a heated conversation with umpire Kumar Dharmasena before TeaPremium
India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes having a heated conversation with umpire Kumar Dharmasena before Tea

India vs England 4th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes showcased a range of emotions on field on Day 2 at Ranchi as he was celebrated with joy over the performance of spinner Shoaib Bashir, but also engaged in a heated exchange with umpire Kumar Dharmasena regarding the decision to turn on the floodlights of the stadium. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 06:43 PM IST
