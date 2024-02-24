India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes charges towards umpire with anger before Tea break. Here's why
- India vs England 4th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes looked emotionally intense on the field on Day 2
India vs England 4th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes showcased a range of emotions on field on Day 2 at Ranchi as he was celebrated with joy over the performance of spinner Shoaib Bashir, but also engaged in a heated exchange with umpire Kumar Dharmasena regarding the decision to turn on the floodlights of the stadium.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
