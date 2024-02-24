India vs England 4th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes showcased a range of emotions on field on Day 2 at Ranchi as he was celebrated with joy over the performance of spinner Shoaib Bashir, but also engaged in a heated exchange with umpire Kumar Dharmasena regarding the decision to turn on the floodlights of the stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!