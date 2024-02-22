 India vs England 4th Test: Dan Lawrence to replace Jonny Bairstow? Coach McCullum says ‘I am not blind’ | Mint
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England 4th Test: Dan Lawrence to replace Jonny Bairstow? Coach McCullum says ‘I am not blind’
India vs England 4th Test: Dan Lawrence to replace Jonny Bairstow? Coach McCullum says ‘I am not blind’

English batter Jonny Bairstow may be replaced in favour of all-rounder Dan Lawrence. Bairstow has failed to impress with his performance in the last 3 Test matches and given the crucial juncture at which this series stands, the right hander may be replaced in the English side.

Ranchi: England's Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_21_2024_000121B) (PTI)

A young and rising India will take on Ben Stokes-led England in the fourth Test in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma's side will go into the match with the upper hand after winning back-to-back Tests in Vishakhapatnam and Rajkot, while England won the first Test in Hyderabad.

However, with the crucial fourth Test starting on Friday, England opener Jonny Bairstow has come under fire and is expected to be replaced in the England squad by another stylish right-hander in Dan Lawrence. Lawrence also has the ability to bowl with off-spin.

Brendon McCullum on Jonny Bairstow's selection in the side:

Speaking about Baristow's inclusion in the English side, coach Brendon McCullum said (as quoted by Hindustan Times) , “I haven’t even seen the wicket. But I’d anticipate Jonny would be playing, yes. So from our point of view, we’ve got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise as well and keep him really present and focused on what he’s trying to achieve, and I’m sure Jonny will come good. (I will) spend a bit of time with Jonny and remind him that he’s such a wonderful player."

Alaistair Cook wants Jonny Bairstow to be removed from Playing XI: 

Speaking to TNT Sports, former England skipper Alaistair Cook said, “I'm taking him out of the firing line to protect the player, as I think he's had a tough tour so far and India is a tough place to keep going on the treadmill."

The legendary batter added, “I'm not saying he'll never play Test cricket again, but it's good to have someone who's fresh of all the debris of this series so far."

Bairstow's struggles in India: 

Bairstow has struggled to find his way in the six innings so far, with a highest score of 37. The veteran right hander was dismissed for the 0 and 4 in the two innings of the last Test match in Rajkot. 

However, it isn't just Bairstow's struggles in this Test series that have caught the eye of former cricketers and cricket fanatics around the world. In the 11 innings he has played so far in India, the right hander has an average of 25 whcih is significatly lower than his all time Test average of 36. 

 

 

 

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 10:52 AM IST
