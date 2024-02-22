India vs England 4th Test: Dan Lawrence to replace Jonny Bairstow? Coach McCullum says ‘I am not blind’
English batter Jonny Bairstow may be replaced in favour of all-rounder Dan Lawrence. Bairstow has failed to impress with his performance in the last 3 Test matches and given the crucial juncture at which this series stands, the right hander may be replaced in the English side.
A young and rising India will take on Ben Stokes-led England in the fourth Test in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma's side will go into the match with the upper hand after winning back-to-back Tests in Vishakhapatnam and Rajkot, while England won the first Test in Hyderabad.
