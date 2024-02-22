 India vs England 4th Test: ENG skipper Ben Stokes raises questions about Ranchi pitch, says 'Never seen…' | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 22 2024 14:16:46
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,128.85 -0.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.30 1.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 763.35 -1.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,417.60 -1.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 278.75 -0.50%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England 4th Test: ENG skipper Ben Stokes raises questions about Ranchi pitch, says 'Never seen…'
BackBack

India vs England 4th Test: ENG skipper Ben Stokes raises questions about Ranchi pitch, says 'Never seen…'

 Livemint

India and England prepare for the 4th Test in Ranchi with India leading the series. Ben Stokes raises questions about pitch conditions, but Indian coach Vikram Rathour remains confident in team balance.

Ranchi: England's captain Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_21_2024_000120A) (PTI)Premium
Ranchi: England's captain Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_21_2024_000120A) (PTI)

India and England are all set to lock horns in the 4th match of the 5-match Test series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The Rohit Sharma-led side already have an edge in the series, having won 2 of the 3 matches so far, and will be looking to swing the series in their favour in the fourth encounter starting on 23 February.

But is an India-England Test series ever complete without some controversy surrounding the pitch? In the past, India have opted for spinning pitches that trouble the batsmen and give the spinners an edge. However, this strategy seemed to backfire in the first match of the series as the spin friendly Hyderabad surface helped England's inexperienced spinners get into the game. There was a marked change in strategy from the next game, with better prepared pitches in Rajkot and Vishakhapatnam.

However, with Jasprit Bumrah set to miss the 4th Test in Ranchi, there may be a change in strategy for India, and Ben Stokes' early comments on the matter suggest this may be the case.

Raising questions about the Rajkot pitch, Ben Stokes said ( as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo), "It looked interesting, didn't it? I don't know. I can't say much. I don't know, I've never seen something like that before so I have no idea. I don't know what could happen," 

"If you looked down one side of opposite ends it just looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India. It looked green and grassy up in the changing-rooms, but then you go out there, it looked different. Very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it." Stokes added.

India coach responds to Ben Stokes' claims:

Speaking on the issue of Ranchi pitch, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said, "It's a typical Indian wicket, there are cracks, this wicket always had cracks…It will turn, but how much it will turn and from when we are not sure. We have enough balance in our team to go whichever way we want to go." 

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Feb 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App