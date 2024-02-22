India vs England 4th Test: ENG skipper Ben Stokes raises questions about Ranchi pitch, says 'Never seen…'
India and England prepare for the 4th Test in Ranchi with India leading the series. Ben Stokes raises questions about pitch conditions, but Indian coach Vikram Rathour remains confident in team balance.
India and England are all set to lock horns in the 4th match of the 5-match Test series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The Rohit Sharma-led side already have an edge in the series, having won 2 of the 3 matches so far, and will be looking to swing the series in their favour in the fourth encounter starting on 23 February.