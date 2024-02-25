India Vs England 4th Test: 'He has got pace right for this surface: Anil Kumble lauds England spinner Shoaib Bashir
India Vs England 4th Test: Shoaib Bashir snapped four wickets in his spell of 32 overs while conceding 83 runs, taking wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja.
India Vs England 4th Test: Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble lauded England spinner Shoaib Bashir for his spell during the fourth Test against India, saying that the young spinner has got the right pace for the Ranchi surface and credited the team management for selecting him.