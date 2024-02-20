Amid reports that India's finest pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be rested for the 4th Test match against England in Ranchi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 20 finally confirmed the news. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cricket administrative body in India took the decision citing the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played recently.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said in an official press release.

Another star batter KL Rahul has also been ruled out of the 4th Test and his participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.

Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi. Whether he would be included in the playing XI is yet to be announced.

The BCCI also announced the squad for the 4th Test, where Sarfaraz Khan has been continued after his stellar performance in the debut Test at Rajkot.

India is currently leading the 5-match Test series against England by 2-1. India defeated England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test at Rajkot on February 18.

The fourth Test between India and England will be played at JSCA international stadium in Ranchi from February 23. It will be broadcast on JioCinema from 8.30 am onwards.

Here's the India squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

