India vs England 4th Test: Team India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav decimated England's batting order on Day 3 and staged India's brilliant comeback in the game. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was particularly impressed with Kuldeep Yadav's spell and said he bowled like a left-armed Shane Warne. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 3 Updates “The best compliment I can give @imkuldeep18 .. Today he has bowled today like a left armed Shane Warne .. #INDvENG," Michael Vaughan said in a post on X.

After going wicket-less in the first innings at Ranchi, Kuldeep Yadav didn't find much success in the first 28 overs on Day 3, but then he provided India with the biggest breakthrough as he took out in-form opener Zak Crawley (60), who was well on his way to hit a century today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just overs after Zak Crawley's wicket, Kuldeep Yadav struck again and dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes (4). Suddenly, it felt like something clicked in Kuldeep Yadav's mind as the England batter struggled to score even singles against the spinner. Kuldeep Yadav was trapping the England batters with full-length deliveries and using the extra turn on the pitch well to clinch wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav delivered an exceptional 40th over with some of the most complex deliveries, taking out Tom Hartely (7) first and then Ollie Robinson (0) on the last ball of the same over. The already cautious batters were taking his bait, giving away their wickets.

India vs England: IND need 192 runs to win Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) brought India back into the game on Day 3 and provided their team an easy chance to clinch the 5-match Test series. The Yashasvi Jaiswal minus top order disappointed on Day 2 as the responsibility fell on tail-enders to narrow the lead and Dhruv Jurel (90) managed an expectational innings to put back the pressure on England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are already on with the second innings, chasing a target of 192. They are looking relentless and slamming back-to-back boundaries to bring the series home as soon as possible.

