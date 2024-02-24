Joe Root is the hero of England’s batting line-up in the first innings of the ongoing Ranchi Test match. He decided to opt for an approach different from what they’re usually known for these days, Bazball. It is a nickname created by Andrew Miller in 2022. The UK editor of ESPN Cricinfo used to describe the attacking approach of the England Test team under the leadership of Head Coach Brendon McCullum.

On Day 1 of the Ranchi, Root went for a more conservative way of playing Test cricket. And, it did turn out to be successful. After two quick wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, England were 47/2 when Root came to bat. Zak Crawley (42 off 42 balls) was out shortly after. At the end of the first innings, England were 353 while Root remained undefeated for 122 off 274 balls with a strike rate of 44.53. In this innings, he hit only 10 boundaries.

What is Jamball?

While discussing Joe Root’s batting style in the first innings with Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar came up with a new term. According to Gavaskar, the greatest Test opener India have ever produced, it was not Bazball cricket. He called it “Jamball" as he innovated a term involving India’s very own Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, presently India’s head coach, was called The Wall during his time because of his exceptional defence that was hard to break. Rahul’s nickname in the team was Jammy as his father used to work for Kissan, the company that produced jam.

Sunny Gavaskar compared Joe Root’s batting style with Rahul Dravid and agreed that the conservative approach had worked for the visitors this time.

England’s Bazball cricket came under scanner after they had lost two consecutive matches to India after going ahead in the series 1-0. India, led by Rohit Sharma, are now leading the five-match series. 2-1.

