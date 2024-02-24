Not Bazball, it’s Jamball: Sunil Gavaskar introduces new term for what worked for England against India in Ranchi Test
India vs England 4th Test match: Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a new term, Jamball. Find out what it is.
Joe Root is the hero of England’s batting line-up in the first innings of the ongoing Ranchi Test match. He decided to opt for an approach different from what they’re usually known for these days, Bazball. It is a nickname created by Andrew Miller in 2022. The UK editor of ESPN Cricinfo used to describe the attacking approach of the England Test team under the leadership of Head Coach Brendon McCullum.