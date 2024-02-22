India vs England 4th Test: Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir in England team, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed misses out
In a statement released by the ECB, England announced that Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood have not been included in the side to make space for Robinson and Bashir.
England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced their playing eleven for the fourth Test match against India in Ranchi with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir coming into the side for the Three Lions.
