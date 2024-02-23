'India Test Cap No 313': Rahul Dravid's viral speech for Akash Deep on dream debut at India vs England 4th Test | WATCH
In a video, Rahul Dravid could be heard recalling how Akash Deep's journey brought him all the way back to Ranchi. “Your journey has brought you back to Ranchi, which is nearly 200 km closer to your village and you are going to get your India cap here today,” he said.
India vs England 4th Test: Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid's speech for Akash Deep went viral on social media, as the debutant received his "India Test Cap No 313" on Friday. During a huddle ahead of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi, Dravid recalled Akash Deep's inspiring journey from Ranchi to Delhi to Kolkata and back to Ranchi.
Akash Deep's dream debut
The BCCI video also had Akash Deep saying, "It was my dream to play a test match for India and I am happy I am fulfilling that dream somewhere closer to our village and family. Nothing can be bigger than this..."
The cricketer, however said, his focus is on the game right now. "At the same time, it's a big responsibility. It's an important game. So I am focusing more on that," he said.
Akash Deep's three-wicket haul helped India to dominate over England at lunch on day one of the fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
Debutant Akash Deep made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Duckett for 11 runs in the 10th over. The left-handed English batter could only smash just 1 four after playing 21 balls. Ollie Pope replaced Duckett on the crease.
Deep was on fire and did not give any time to Pope to settle as he dismissed the star English batter for a two-ball duck in the 10th over itself. The debutant's third wicket of the session came after he removed Crawley in the 12th over for 42 runs. The English opener smashed 6 fours and 1 six after facing 42 balls.
(With inputs from ANI)
