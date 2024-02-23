In a video, Rahul Dravid could be heard recalling how Akash Deep's journey brought him all the way back to Ranchi. “Your journey has brought you back to Ranchi, which is nearly 200 km closer to your village and you are going to get your India cap here today,” he said.

India vs England 4th Test: Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid's speech for Akash Deep went viral on social media, as the debutant received his "India Test Cap No 313" on Friday. During a huddle ahead of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi, Dravid recalled Akash Deep's inspiring journey from Ranchi to Delhi to Kolkata and back to Ranchi.

The "memorable and motivating moment" was recorded and shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X.

In the video, Dravid could be heard recalling how Akash Deep's journey brought him all the way back to Ranchi. "Your journey has brought you back to Ranchi, which is nearly 200 km closer to your village and you are going to get your India cap here today," he said.

The coach told Akash Deep, "You have worked hard to reach there and this has been your dream." Watch and read his full speech below:

Rahul Dravid's full speech for Akash Deep "Akash, your journey started from a place named Baddi, which is rougly 200 kms away from here. You have faced a lot of hardships in this journey. You have worked hard. You have seen a lot of ups and downs. You, on your own, moved from Baddi to Delhi to play cricket.

You were inspired by the 2007 T20 World Cup. You stayed alone in Delhi and put in efforts. Then you moved to Kolkata from Delhi. You played Domestic Cricket and put up impressive overformance. Your journey has brought you back to Ranchi, which is nearly 200 km closer to your village and you are going to get your India cap here today.

It is a special feeling for you as you as your mother is here along with some members of your family. It is unfortunate that your father and elder brother are no longer between us. But we sure that they are blessing you from wherever they are. Our entire team is wishing you.

Please enjoy this moment and this match. You have worked hard to reach there and this has been your dream. We are happy that we are here with you to fulfill your dream. Enjoy these five days and your entire career. With great joy, I present to you India Test Cap No 313."

Akash Deep's dream debut The BCCI video also had Akash Deep saying, "It was my dream to play a test match for India and I am happy I am fulfilling that dream somewhere closer to our village and family. Nothing can be bigger than this..."

The cricketer, however said, his focus is on the game right now. "At the same time, it's a big responsibility. It's an important game. So I am focusing more on that," he said.

Akash Deep's three-wicket haul helped India to dominate over England at lunch on day one of the fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Debutant Akash Deep made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Duckett for 11 runs in the 10th over. The left-handed English batter could only smash just 1 four after playing 21 balls. Ollie Pope replaced Duckett on the crease.

Deep was on fire and did not give any time to Pope to settle as he dismissed the star English batter for a two-ball duck in the 10th over itself. The debutant's third wicket of the session came after he removed Crawley in the 12th over for 42 runs. The English opener smashed 6 fours and 1 six after facing 42 balls.

