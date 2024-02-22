India vs England 4th Test: Shubman Gill mentions MS Dhoni as Rohit Sharma-led team reach Ranchi, says ‘doesn’t matter..'
India vs England 4th Test: India's rising star Shubman Gill has played some crucial knocks in the ongoing 5-match Test series against England. The batter slammed a wonderful century in the 2nd Test to lead India to a 106-victory against England and he was about to repeat the ton in the third Test before getting dismissed in a run-out. Ahead of the 4th Test at Ranchi, Shubman Gill mentioned legendary cricketer MS Dhoni and said the nation misses him.