India vs England 4th Test: India's rising star Shubman Gill has played some crucial knocks in the ongoing 5-match Test series against England. The batter slammed a wonderful century in the 2nd Test to lead India to a 106-victory against England and he was about to repeat the ton in the third Test before getting dismissed in a run-out. Ahead of the 4th Test at Ranchi, Shubman Gill mentioned legendary cricketer MS Dhoni and said the nation misses him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The whole of India misses Mahi bhai a lot. It doesn’t matter where you play, in Ranchi or anywhere else," Shubman Gill said while addressing questions before the fourth Test match against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The remark drew immediate appreciation from social media as cricket fans are hoping to see MS Dhoni for the last time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Under his leadership, Indian cricket touched the epitome of success as they won almost every ICC trophy including the ICC World Cup 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking on his performance, Shubman Gill said the expectations of people don't make much difference to him, but he was a bit disappointed with his own expectations. "It is a bit tough (living up to his own expectations). When people from outside talk about all those things, it does not make much difference to me. But the expectations that I kept on myself made me a bit disappointed," Shubman Gill said.

India vs England: Ben Stokes clueless about Ranchi pitch Ahead of the beginning of the 4th Test from Friday, England skipper Ben Stokes seemed clueless about the pitch of Ranchi and said he had never seen something like that. "It looked interesting, didn't it? I don't know. I can't say much. I don't know, I've never seen something like that before so I have got no idea," Ben Stokes said.

The pitch of JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi offers more turn to the spinners and might provide an edge to the bowlers. The England cricket team is concerned about the unpredictable nature of the pitch while the Rohit Sharma-led squad may play cautiously against inexperienced England spinners, who will get a turn advantage from the pitch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!