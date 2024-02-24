India vs England 4th Test: ‘Tail needs to add at least…,’ Harsha Bhogle shares what IND need to stage a comeback
India vs England 4th Test: Team India struggled against England's spin attack at Ranchi and was 219/7 at stumps on Day 2. Former Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said that India is losing its grip over the match and the series might go for a final showdown at Dharamshala. However, he also shared what India needs to make a comeback and said that the tail-end batters must add 80 more runs and then spinners must deliver in the second innings.