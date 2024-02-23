India vs England 4th Test: After securing its largest-ever Test victory in Rajkot, Team India landed in Ranchi on Thursday and is all set for the fourth Test match against England. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad is already leading the series by 2-1 and will look to clinch the five-match series with another victory at Ranchi, the home ground of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The challenge of the fourth Test is not going to be easy for Team India as another star player Jasprit Bumrah will sit out in the Ranchi Test. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are already unavailable for selection and although the young Indian team is managing it well, Jasprit Bumrah's absence will be a great advantage for England.

India vs England 4th Test: Pitch report Unlike the flat pitch of Hyderabad and Rajkot, the pitch of Ranchi is expected to throw challenges for the batters. England skipper Ben Stokes has already expressed his doubts about the pitch and claimed that he has never seen something like that. The pitch will offer more turn to spinners, but controlling that turn is going to be a challenge for them also.

India vs England 4th Test: Weather report The weather looks fine from 23 to 26 February in Ranchi with clear skies and almost zero chances of rain, but on 27 February, the rain gods can make some appearance and disrupt the match. As per AccuWeather, there are more than 60% chances of rain on Day 5 of the match and let's hope the match is wrapped up in four days like the Rajkot Test.

India vs England 4th Test: Playing XI England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep

India vs England 4th Test: Livestreaming details The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will begin at 9:30 AM on JioCinema mobile application and website. The viewers can also watch the live broadcast on television on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

