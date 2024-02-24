India vs England 4th Test: ‘Will get in really strong position if…,’ Joe Root lays out ENG plans for Day 3
India vs England 4th Test: Joe Root, who slammed his 31st Test century praised the wonderful spell of spinner Shoaib Bashir and said it's really encouraging for England's cricket
India vs England 4th Test: After a dominating run on Day 2 at Ranchi, England's star batter Joe Root expressed confidence in his team and is hoping to wrap up India's innings quickly on Day 3. Joe Root, who slammed his 31st Test century praised the wonderful spell of spinner Shoaib Bashir and said it's encouraging for England's cricket.