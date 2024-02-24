India vs England 4th Test: After a dominating run on Day 2 at Ranchi, England's star batter Joe Root expressed confidence in his team and is hoping to wrap up India's innings quickly on Day 3. Joe Root, who slammed his 31st Test century praised the wonderful spell of spinner Shoaib Bashir and said it's encouraging for England's cricket.

"We've got ourselves into a nice position at the end of the first innings," Joe Root said as per ESPNCricinfo. "So we'll see how things progress throughout the game. Obviously, it looks like it's going to keep deteriorating and keep getting worse. So if we can get three early wickets tomorrow, hopefully, that puts us in a really strong position for the rest of the game," he added.

Joe Root faced some criticism over his performance in the first three Tests, but the all-rounder batter put all doubts to rest on Friday with his unbeaten 122 from 274 balls. The crucial ton came at a time when England was struggling on the unpredictable pitch of Ranchi. The batter just held on to his wicket, as other batters kept walking back to the pavilions and took England to a good score of 353.

"That's how I try and play every game really," Joe Root said. “Trying to play the conditions, the situation of the game. And it was very, very obvious what was needed in that situation on that surface. And thankfully, it paid off," he added.

India vs England: Joe Root on his controversial reverse-scoop

During the third Test, Joe Root faced intense backlash for his reverse-scoop shot, which led to the fall of his wicket. He said that as he was approaching his century, slamming a similar shot crossed his mind, but he dismissed it as a “selfish thought."

"I must admit it did briefly cross my mind, but on that wicket, it's not a great option," Root said. "It was a fleeting and selfish thought that left my mind very quickly. If you look at the previous wicket [in Rajkot], it wasn't as bad, but it was unfortunate it was kept a little bit low. But that's how it goes sometimes," he added.

