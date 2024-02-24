India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli after 600-plus runs against ENG
India vs England 4th Test: The new record adds another feather to the cap of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is coming from two back-to-back double centuries in Vizag and Rajkot
India vs England 4th Test: India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his dominating run in the Test series against England as he played a wonderful knock of 73 runs in Ranchi. With today's innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal joined legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Dilip Sardesai as he became the fifth Indian batter to score more than 600 runs in a single Test series.