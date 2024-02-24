India vs England 4th Test: India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his dominating run in the Test series against England as he played a wonderful knock of 73 runs in Ranchi. With today's innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal joined legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Dilip Sardesai as he became the fifth Indian batter to score more than 600 runs in a single Test series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new record adds another feather to the cap of the 22-year-old batter who is coming from two back-to-back double centuries in Vizag and Rajkot. Even after such exhausting rounds for batting in the three Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked unflinching on Saturday as he slammed boundaries against the England bowlers.

The intensity of celebrations that ran through the England camp when spinner Shoaib Bashir clinched Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket displays his dominance on the visitors, who are simply scared of his potential to bring the series home for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid scored 600 plus runs twice in their illustrious careers, veteran batter Dilip Sardesai recorded the prestigious feat against West Indies in 1970. Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently eyeing another record of Sunil Gavaskar, who is the only Indian batter to score 700 plus runs in a Test series on two occasions.

The fact that Yashasvi Jaiswal is getting close to such legends at 22 is enough to showcase his potential and it will not be far-fetched to imagine him breaking the record of Australian legend Donald Bradman, who has the highest number of runs in a Test series. The feat was achieved during the 1930 series against England, where Donald Bradman amassed a total of 974 runs across five Tests.

India vs England: Shoaib Akhtar's spin rules Day 2 England spinner Shoaib Akhtar bowled a magical spell on Day 2 as Indian batters drastically failed to read the bowler and gave away their wicket. Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Ravindra Jadeja looked easy wickets for Shoaib Akhtar, but the most heartbreaking was Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the 47th over, which stopped the Indian opener from scoring another century against England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He was brilliant. He is a great young lad to have in the group," England's star batter Joe Root said. "He should take a lot of confidence for the rest of this game and going forward as well. It looks like the pitch will keep getting worse. If we can get three early wickets, hopefully, that puts us in a really strong position," he added.

