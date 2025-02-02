Jos Buttler's England will be playing for pride when they take on India in the fifth and final match of the T20I series. Going into the ODI leg of the series, England will be looking to get back to winning ways and counter the spin trap set by the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, with the series already in the bag, India may look to give fresh faces a chance. Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana are both expected to feature, while Arshdeep Singh could be rested for the final match. Similar changes could be made in the batting line-up.

India Vs England Squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India Vs England 5th T20I Venue: The last match of India vs England T20I series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pitch here is likely to be conducive to the batters with the average first innings total being 191 and the highest total being 240. Meanwhile, the highest total that has been chased at this venue is 230, which suggests that both teams will have a chance to win the contest irrespective of the runs scored.

When and where to watch India vs England 5th T20I match? Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar, which will live-stream the India vs England 3rd T20 match from 7:00 PM onwards.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

India Vs England 4th T20 Highlights: In a closely fought contest at Pune, India had won the last match by 15 runs, thanks to some quality spin bowling by Ravi Bishnoi and the pace magic of concussion substitute Harshit Rana.