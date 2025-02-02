India vs England 5th T20: Who’ll win today’s IND vs ENG cricket match in Mumbai?

The final T20 cricket match of the 5-match series between India and England will be played today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India lead the series 3-1 and will be looking to win the final match as they head into the ODI phase.

The Wankhede Stadium is usually regarded as a batting-friendly surface with an average first innings total of over 190 and a highest chase total of 230. While the bowlers may be able to get some swing in the early overs, the shorter boundaries and flat deck are likely to give the batsmen an edge.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head records India have played 28 T20 matches against England. The record is slightly in favour of the Men in Blue. India have won 16 of the encounters while England have won 12.

The last match between the two sides was played on 31 January in Pune, where Suryakumar Yadav's side registered a 15-run victory. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya helped India post a total of 181 runs in the first innings and while England made a positive start to their innings, they lost momentum after the end of the powerplay and were eventually bowled out for 166.

IND vs ENG 5th T20: How to watch Online viewers can visit Disney+ Hotstar which will live-stream the India vs England 4th T20 match from Pune.

Cricket fans who want to watch it on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil. The match starts at 7 PM.

IND vs ENG 5th T20 Prediction As per CricTracker, India will the math only if they win the toss and opt to bowl first. As per OneCricket, the team bowling first will have an edge in the contest.

