From England's epic ‘bazball’ fail to Ashwin's world record: 10 highlights from India vs England Test series
India vs England Test series 2024: Rohit Sharma-led Team dominated the 5-match series and defeated England 4-1
India vs England Test series 2024: In one of the biggest victories against England, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated the visitors 4-1 in the five-match Test series. On one hand, young Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed the bright future of Indian cricket and on the other Ravichandran Ashwin is leaving an indelible mark in the history of Indian cricket. Without any doubts, the defeat is a massive jolt to England's ‘bazball’ form of Test cricket.