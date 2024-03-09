India vs England Test series 2024: In one of the biggest victories against England, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated the visitors 4-1 in the five-match Test series. On one hand, young Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed the bright future of Indian cricket and on the other Ravichandran Ashwin is leaving an indelible mark in the history of Indian cricket. Without any doubts, the defeat is a massive jolt to England's ‘bazball’ form of Test cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England 5th Test Highlights Apart from the first Test in Hyderabad, England never looked in the game as India shook them with back-to-back big defeats in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala. The Indian victories at Rajkot and Dharamshala are so big that England Cricket will be forced to reconsider their Test strategy and squad.

10 key highlights from the India vs England Test Series 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's two back-to-back double centuries not only made him an emerging star of Indian cricket but also placed him among its legends. The 23-year-old batter ended the India vs England Test Series as the highest run scorer with 712 runs.

2. One of the biggest highlights of this series has been the exceptional performance of a relatively young Indian team in the absence of stars like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, etc.

3. Before the India vs England Test series, Shubman Gill was struggling with his form and the fans even questioned his inclusion in the team. But, the young batter didn't let the team down and played some crucial knocks to lead the Indian team to victory.

4. The India vs England Test started with several questions about the role of spinners and Ben Stokes-led side introduced some stunning spinners to capitalize on Indian pitches. While the England spinners delivered, the visitors were marred by their poor batting performance.

5. On the other hand, Indian spinners were supported very well by the Indian batters. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja became nightmares for England batters while playing under high-score pressure.

6. For India, another positive from the India vs England series has been the star debutants. Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, and Devdutt Padikkal performed really well in their opening Test and displayed that Indian cricket is in good hands.

7. India's spin wizard- Ravichandran Ashwin played his 100th Test in Dharamshala and clinched two 5-wicket hauls in both innings. The spinner equaled Muttiah Muralitharan to take the highest number of wickets in a milestone match.

8. The successful completion of the India vs England series also strengthens the faith in the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, who took some great calls on the ground and the unformidable techniques of coach Rahul Dravid.

9. Apart from the shining Indian stars, some England players made sure to create a difference like veteran bowler James Anderson, who became the third pacer in the history of cricket to clinch 700 Test wickets. 19-year-old Shoaib Bashir is another future England star, who kept India on its toes.

10. England doesn't have much to its batting performance and the failure of its 'bazball' in India vs England Test series was a forgone conclusion. But, some classic performances by Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawly kept England's hopes alive in the 5-match series.

