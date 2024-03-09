India vs England 5th Test 2024: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky jibes on the field. Like a leader, he uses both carrot and stick to discipline his players and also suggests ways to perform better on the ground. Young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who got his maiden call in the India vs England Test series 2024 must be thanking his stars as Rohit Sharma's 'hero nahi banne ka' advice during the Ranchi Test saved him from a serious injury on Saturday.

Let's go back to Ranchi, the Indian team was in a difficult position as England spinners made a comeback in the game and the hosts needed to field well to stop the leakage of extra runs. Young Sarfaraz Khan, who was playing his second Test match positioned himself at the silly point, without helmet. The fielding position is dangerous as it is very close to batters who are looking to smash strong shots. Rohit Sharma noticed the recklessness of Sarfaraz Khan and switched to his typical ‘Mumbaikar’ mode and said "Oye bhai, hero nahi banne ka, helmet pehen le." The internet laughed on the one-liner and everybody moved on, but the crucial advice became life-saver for Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday when the batter faced an intense blow to his head while fielding in the same position. Without the helmet, injuries through that blow could have been life-threatening for Sarfaraz Khan.

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Team India

Rohit Sharma praised his young team for their strong performance against England and said the boys responded well under pressure.

"When you win a Test, everything has to fall into place. Lot of things we did right through the match. [Absent stars] At some stage, people are going to go, we know that. All these guys are short on experience but they've played a lot of cricket. We have got to nurture them and make them understand the game. When put under pressure they responded pretty well. Credit goes to the entire team for that. We talk about scoring runs, but it is as important to take 20 wickets to win the Test match. Everyone, all the bowlers came and responded. They wanted to make a difference with the ball in hand," Rohit Sharma said.

