Rohit Sharma's 'hero nahi banne ka' jibe saved Sarfaraz Khan from life-threatening injuries | Video
India vs England 5th Test 2024: Sarfaraz Khan faced an intense blow to his head while fielding in the same position
India vs England 5th Test 2024: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky jibes on the field. Like a leader, he uses both carrot and stick to discipline his players and also suggests ways to perform better on the ground. Young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who got his maiden call in the India vs England Test series 2024 must be thanking his stars as Rohit Sharma's 'hero nahi banne ka' advice during the Ranchi Test saved him from a serious injury on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Team India
Rohit Sharma praised his young team for their strong performance against England and said the boys responded well under pressure.
"When you win a Test, everything has to fall into place. Lot of things we did right through the match. [Absent stars] At some stage, people are going to go, we know that. All these guys are short on experience but they've played a lot of cricket. We have got to nurture them and make them understand the game. When put under pressure they responded pretty well. Credit goes to the entire team for that. We talk about scoring runs, but it is as important to take 20 wickets to win the Test match. Everyone, all the bowlers came and responded. They wanted to make a difference with the ball in hand," Rohit Sharma said.
