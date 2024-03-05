India and England are all set for a clash for the final test of the series at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from 7 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A completely new landscape and new weather – rain, and dipping temperatures – may challenge the teams, however, the pitch is also a concern for the teams.

With the temperatures to play hide and seek, it is expected that it will be a tough task for the pitch curators at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

According to a report by Indian Express, the curator is set to have lengthy discussions with the Indian team management headed by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to finalise the nature of the surface.

A major concern for the curators is how much grass to keep on it or when to water it (if at all), as it would decide the final outcome of the match.

Both Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid reached Dharamsala on Tuesday. And after attending an event in Bilaspur, Dravid and Rohit are likely to sit with the curators, reported Hindustan Times.

Till now, the pitches in the ongoing series have been anything but rank turners. Be it Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot or Ranchi, the pitches were made to favour batters for first two days and then followed as the matches progressed.

It is expected that the Dharamsala pitch is likely to be similar and may be a slow turner. For first two days the pitch may favour batters, but most likely to become favourable to bowlers from Day 2 onwards. So tossing winning team should bat first on this pitch, as recommended by experts.

Weather conditions: HPCA stadium has a breathtaking backdrop, but it also has unfavourable weather. According to Indian Met office, the first two days of the Test match will experience rain, but will become better in the last three days. It will be nicer and warmer with lots of sunshine.

Apart from this, BBC forecasts suggest a cold start with temperatures dipping to -4°C, and even rain mixed with snow might make an appearance. The temperature is likely to drop to -4°C at night and 1°C during the day, it added.

Test match at Dharamshala: Dharamshala has hosted only one Test match so far. In 2017, India played against Australia and won by 8 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match after taking 4 wickets. He scored 63 runs in the first innings but did not have to bat in the second innings.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

