Skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team on 9 March won the 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala by beating England by an innings and 64 runs. With this, India also won the series 4-1.

In this high-impact and adrenaline-filled 5th test, the Indian players were caught in nasty sledding of England stars, which were caught on stump mic.

In one of the interactions between Indian players and English batters, Shubman Gill and Jonny Bairstow got engaged in a friendly chit-chat, which also involved Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel.

The conversation went viral and here's how it sounded.

Bairstow - What did you say to Jimmy about getting tired and he got you out after that?

Gill - So what, it was after my 100, how many have you got here?

Sarfaraz - Thode se runs kya bana diya, jyada uchal raha hain (scored a few runs today and jumping too much).

Here are the videos: