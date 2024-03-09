Skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team on 9 March won the 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala by beating England by an innings and 64 runs. With this, India also won the series 4-1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this high-impact and adrenaline-filled 5th test, the Indian players were caught in nasty sledding of England stars, which were caught on stump mic.

In one of the interactions between Indian players and English batters, Shubman Gill and Jonny Bairstow got engaged in a friendly chit-chat, which also involved Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel.

The conversation went viral and here's how it sounded.

Bairstow - What did you say to Jimmy about getting tired and he got you out after that?

Gill - So what, it was after my 100, how many have you got here?

Sarfaraz - Thode se runs kya bana diya, jyada uchal raha hain (scored a few runs today and jumping too much).

Here are the videos:

India vs England 5th Test Day 3: At Dharamsala on Saturday, India could add just 4 runs and were all out at 477 in response to England's 218.

The entire England team was wrapped up for 195 in the second innings, while chasing 259, in 48.1 overs. For England, only Joe Root (84) and Jonny Bairstow (39) could stand on the crease for some time.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th test, took a fifer in the second innings. He had taken 4 wickets in the first innings

Looking at some data, Ashwin is now the first bowler to bag a five-for on his debut as well as the 100th Test. Also, he has the record of taking the most Test wickets against a team by an Indian bowler (114 for both Australia and England).

Not only this, but he also surpassed Muttiah Muralitharan and became the best bowler to pick 9 wickets in a Test match, by giving 128 runs. Muttiah Muralitharan had a record of taking 9 wickets by giving 141 runs against Bangladesh in 2006.

Kuldeep Yadav, who had a fifer in the first innings, picked up two wickets for India. Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja clinched one.

In the post-match ceremony, Kuldeep Yadav was chosen as 'Player of the Match' while 'Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked as 'Player of the Series' for scoring 712 runs in 5 tests.

With agency inputs.

