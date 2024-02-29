India vs England 5th Test squad: Devdutt Padikkal to debut in Dharamshala, Jasprit Bumrah returns, KL Rahul ruled out
India vs England 5th Test: KL Rahul is struggling with his quadriceps injury and is receiving treatment in London, as per BCCI
India vs England 5th Test: India's young batter Devdutt Padikkal is set for his debut in Dharamshala against England as middle order expert KL Rahul remains out due to a quadriceps injury. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who rested for the 4th Test in Ranchi is set to spread his magic in Dharamshala. He was replaced by Akash Deep in the Ranchi Test, who had a dream debut as he clinched three giant wickets on Day 1.