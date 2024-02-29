India vs England 5th Test: India's young batter Devdutt Padikkal is set for his debut in Dharamshala against England as middle order expert KL Rahul remains out due to a quadriceps injury. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who rested for the 4th Test in Ranchi is set to spread his magic in Dharamshala. He was replaced by Akash Deep in the Ranchi Test, who had a dream debut as he clinched three giant wickets on Day 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test," BCCI said in a release.

The board also gave an update on the injuries of KL Rahul and said that the medical team of BCCI is monitoring his treatment in London. "KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," BCCI said.

The BCCI has released spinner Washington Sundar for the 5th Test and he is set to join Tamil Nadu for the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals against Mumbai from March 2. He might join the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala if the need arises, the board said.

India vs England India has already clinched the 5-match series by 3-1 after defeating England in Ranchi by 5 wickets. The Ranchi Test was one of the most interesting Tests so far as both teams played on an unpredictable pitch with extra-advantage for spinners. England's Shoaib Bashir and India's Ravichandran Ashwin clinched fifers to keep their respective teams in the game.

India's squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

