Kuldeep Yadav's 5-wicket haul against England breaks 100-year-old record; makes him world's fastest spinner to.…
India vs England 5th Test: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja bowled a dream spell to clean up England's batting order on a low score of 218
India vs England 5th Test: Ahead of Day 1 of the 5th Test in Dharamshala, spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not sure if he would get a chance to play as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were looking to include a third seamer in the playing XI to capitalize on the cold conditions of Dharamshala. But, something stopped them from experimenting and it proved to be a great decision as Kuldeep Yadav dismissed all doubts with his 5-wicket haul on Day 1.