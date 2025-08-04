India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna save India Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared nine wickets between them in the second innings of the fifth Test as India defeated England by six runs at The Oval to draw the series and save the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 on Monday. Chasing a mammoth 374 runs in the fourth India, England were 339/6 when bad light and rain stopped play on Day 4 in London.

On Monday, Jamie Overton started with a couple of fours off Krishna before Siraj tightened the noose with twin strike. He first made Jamie Smith chase a widish delivery only to be caught by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. The India pacer then got the better of Jamie Overton LBW in his next over to keep the Indian flags flying.

Krishna, who was guilty of leaking runs in his first few overs, then struck with a perfect yorker that went through Josh Tongue's defense. That brough Chris Woakes into the middle, with his left arm in a sling inside his shirt.

Woakes, who was ruled out of the game on the first day after dislocating his left shoulder. Despite that Woakes came out for the same of his team to win the game. In fact, Woakes looked in immense pain every time his body is moved.

Finally, it was Siraj once again who cleaned up Gus Atkinson to win the game and save the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Siraj finihed the game with figures of 5/104 while Krishna finished with 4/126.

What Mohammed Siraj said after winning Oval Test? After the game, Siraj stated he always kept believing in him despite England needing 35 runs to win. “My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs,” Siraj said.